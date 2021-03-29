KUWTK Is Slowly Revealing The Timeline Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Divorce

Fans of E! original series Keeping Up with the Kardashians have been watching Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship since the early days, and the final episodes of the show are very carefully laying out the groundwork for the power couple's inevitable split. But true to Kardashian form, KUWTK isn't giving us all the tea at once — we're going to find out what happened one episode at a time.
Rumors about a KimYe breakup have been swirling since the superstars first started dating in 2012, but things got real when Kim officially filed for divorce in February. The Kardashian-Jenners have been uncharacteristically tight-lipped about the split since the news broke, leaving fans to speculate that it would play out on camera during the final season of KUWTK. And they were right.
Advertisement
On the most recent episode of the series, Kim is seen struggling with Kanye's antics. The episode takes place around the time the rapper was having one of his most viral meltdowns on Twitter; in this particular Twitter tirade around July 2020, Kanye is talking about his presidential bid (remember the Birthday Party?) and also takes shot at his wife and his mother-in-law, labeling Kim and Kris Jenner "white supremacists." Around this time is also when Kanye holes up in his massive Wyoming ranch, barring visitors except for old friends like Dave Chappelle and Justin Bieber.
It isn't the first difficult moment for the family regarding Kanye, but for Kim, it looks like it was her breaking point. In her confessional, the KKW founder admits that she's having a hard time because of her husband, carefully explaining that there are some issues going on in their marriage. But unlike her past relationships where she's laid it all out for the world to see, Kim is keeping her cards closer to her chest. After all, this relationship is different, more serious than those of the past because she and Kanye have four kids and have built a whole life together.
Advertisement
"There are so many fucking stressful things going on," Kim says emotionally during the episode.
Even though she doesn't tell the cameras exactly what she's thinking in regards to her marriage, viewers get the idea that a very big decision is on the horizon; at one point, Khloé tells Kim that the whole family has her back no matter what she "chooses to do."
We already know the outcome of that decision, but Kris revealed in a recent interview that even the reality stars aren't sure exactly how much of the marital problems will end up on this season of KUWTK. The KarJenners are keeping hush-hush because Kim has been especially private during this time, so it's hard to say exactly how the episodes will go.
“Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time,” Jenner said during an appearance on KIIS1065’s Kyle & Jackie O Show. “When she feels like it, I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say.”
Knowing what we know now might make watching future episodes of season 20 of KUWTK that much harder, especially since we can contextualize exactly what Kim was going through during the season since we watched Kanye's behavior play out in real time. The upside? No matter what, at least she has her family's support.
Watch the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Thursday nights, only on E!.