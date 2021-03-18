Every Story You Can Expect To See On The Final Season Of KUWTK

After 14 seasons, over 250 episodes, a dozen spinoffs, and the addition of an entire generation of new cast members, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending with its 20th season, which kicks off on Thursday, March 18. And considering this is a reality show based around a group of very famous people whose lives are documented daily in the news and all over their own social media accounts, we already know a lot of what we'll be seeing.
Sure, KUWTK has always claimed that it gives fans the inside scoop of the Kardashian and Jenner family's lives, but, at this point, the basics are already out there. We know who's dating, who's divorcing, and who's getting back together. On top of that, several KUWTK trailers and full scenes have already been released to get fans excited about the new season. The events that take place on the season happened months ago, with the show filming between July 2020 and January 2021, so there are plenty of headlines to work with.
So, what are we sure to see as the Kardashians take their final KUWTK bow?
Kourtney & Scott Not Getting Back Together
The trailers that have come out for season 20 tease the possibility of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick getting back together six years after their 2015 split. In one preview, Scott says, "I’m thinking about proposing." Then, we see Kris Jenner ask Kourtney, "Can you see yourself getting married to Scott?" In another scene, Scott tells Kourtney he loves her.
Well, there may be love between them, but it's as co-parents to their three kids. Both Kourtney and Scott are in other relationships. Kourtney is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, while Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin.
Khloé & Tristan Deciding Whether to Have a Second Child
After a lot of cheating drama that was, obviously, documented on previous seasons of the show, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are on good terms. During the new season, they're deciding whether or not to have a second child. The couple currently share two-year-old daughter True. In a preview clip, Khloé and Tristan talk about the idea of using a surrogate, and Khloé can be seen with a syringe.
In real-time, the pair have already made their decision. During a recent appearance on the webseries Lady Parts, Khloé shared that she and Thompson have embryos ready, but because of COVID, her plan to have another kids has been "a little delayed."
Kim & Kanye's Divorce
We know that in February Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage. As for how much of this will be on the show, that's not so clear. The reason the divorce isn't featured in the trailers may not only be because KUWTK is leaving something to surprise viewers with later.
According to a source who spoke with Page Six in January, "They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021."
However, in July 2020, a source told E! News, "Kanye's mental health and what [Kim] is dealing with currently at home is completely off limits and none of that is being filmed for the show. Kim is being very protective of what information is being shared with the public to protect her children and her family and will not allow it to be used as a storyline for her show."
The divorce filing came seven months after that July report, but it seems likely that the answer of how much Kim and Kanye's relationship is featured will fall somewhere in the middle. Kanye was never a big part of the series, anyway. So, I'd guess that we'll probably get some of Kim's feelings on the split, but nothing too detailed about the actual divorce proceedings.
The Decision to Stop Filming KUWTK
Something that we will definitely get is a lot of fourth wall breaking. The trailers for the season show the family talking about the fact that they'll no longer be doing the show and directly addressing the production staff.
"I just want you to know that we really appreciate you guys, each and every one of you," Kim tells everyone through tears. In another scene, Kris Jenner confides in her friends Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick about leaving the show behind. "Everyone in this room," she says of the production team, "They're my family."
Other Jenner-Kardashian Family Antics
Kendall Jenner says she wants a baby "soon." The family do an obstacle course together. Kris considers speaking with Caitlyn Jenner. There's some sort of trip to a place that has fireworks. Rob Kardashian pops up. The Kardashian Jenner ladies do that phone prank that went viral. We already know about all of this from the trailers. One aspect that is still unknown is whether Kim's controversial 40th birthday trip was filmed. It's not featured in any trailers — and pretty much everyone was mad at the Kardashians for their private island soirée during a pandemic — so it seems unlikely.
Now, we'll just have to find out if there really is anything unexpected that's going to happen in season 20. If Kourtney and Scott are in fake relationships right now only so they can reveal that they are getting married, then give this show an Emmy.