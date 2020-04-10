Khloé Kardashian Hasn’t Been On A Date Since The Tristan Thompson Scandal

Given all the drama surrounding Khloé Kardashian’s breakup with Tristan Thompson, one can understand why she might not want to jump into another serious relationship. Except for her daughter True, men have brought nothing but mess (and one friendship ending fight with Jordyn Woods) into her life. Unfortunately, telling mom Kris Jenner that she hasn’t been on a date since ending things with Thompson made Khloé’s life that much harder.
On Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner asks Khloé how her love life is going these days. Khloé casually informs her mom that it is not and that she is happily single. Kris, seemingly concerned that she won’t welcome another grandchild in 2021 after a steady stream of Kardashian-Jenner babies, is appalled by the notion that Khloé isn’t getting back on Raya. Her joking about maybe "never dating again" nearly gives Jenner a heart attack.
Advertisement
To “help,” Jenner hits up a sporting goods store to find athletic men to potentially give Khloé the second baby she has yet to claim she wants. (“I’m familiar,” one man says when Jenner shows him a photo her daughter, whom she lies and says is seeking a personal trainer.)
Khloé complains to pal Malika Haqq about Jenner’s meddling, and much like Jenner, Haqq isn’t particularly supportive of Khloé taking some time to figure out her next move — dating or babywise. She encourages Khloé to freeze her eggs, just in case. It’s not a bad idea, especially if Khloé may want to give True a sibling one day, but if everyone could just let Khloé live for like a week, that would be much appreciated.
Eventually, Khloé convinces her mom to back off her love life — and it works. Sort of.
“At the end of the day, I just want you to realize that there’s a lot of life to be lived, and socializing, and I just don’t want you to feel like you’re stuck in the house,” Jenner says to Khloé in an interview clip. “I worry about you.”
Khloé admits that her mom isn’t entirely wrong to push: She tells Jenner that after thinking about it, she decided to freeze her eggs, saying there’s “no downside to it.” However, Jenner definitely needs to slow her roll.
“Are you making any embryos?” she asks Khloé, who reminds Jenner that you need sperm for that.
“I’m sure Tristan would be down,” Jenner retorts, definitely not sarcastically.
Somewhere, Kendall Jenner is smiling, relieved to be off the hook.
Advertisement