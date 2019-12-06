It Looks Like The Jordyn Woods & Khloé Kardashian Drama Is Done For Real

With less than a month left in the year, Khloé Kardashian is embracing a mindset of peace and positivity. For the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, that means finally forgiving the people that hurt her the most, including her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods.
Kardashian has been actively working towards getting into a better space with Thompson following the tumultuous series of events that led to their separation. The couple split in early 2019 after it was revealed that Thompson and Woods had an inappropriate moment during an afterparty held at the basketball player’s Los Angeles home.
The lines were clearly drawn between the two sides, with even the close friendship between Woods and her former best friend Kylie Jenner left in shambles.
Months later, Kardashian is more than open to mending fences. Although things won’t be able to go back to the way they were, she wants to move forward, even if that involves trying to make it work (platonically-speaking) with Thompson. "Tristan is really trying to show that he's sorry on a daily basis, whether that be a nice gift or a text. I do appreciate that because I know that he's trying," Kardashian said on the most recent episode of KUWTK. "So, I think we're slowly moving into the right direction of being friends, as well as excellent co-parents."
That forgiveness extends to Woods, too. On her Instagram Stories, the Kardashian mentioned her former family friend by name, saying that she forgives her and wishes the 22-year-old nothing but happiness and joy.
It looks like Woods got wind of the message, sharing a post on her own Instagram story with the following quote: "Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don't have access to the new you." When a flurry of emoji eyes filled her DMs as a response, Woods was quick to clarify the post on Twitter.
"Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a 'clap back' and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general," she tweeted to her 800,000 followers. "I deal with a lot of different shit daily. It's all love. Only positive vibrations."
Does that mean that this beef is officially over? It seems like it. But that doesn't mean we should expect Woods to make an appearance on KUTWK any time soon. Forgiving doesn't always mean forgetting.
