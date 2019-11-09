Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Making Things Work — With Balloons

Following one of the most dramatic cheating scandals in Kardashian history, Khloé Kardashian wants Instagram to know that she and Tristan Thompson are doing okay. Kardashian and her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, launched their new KKW Fragrance Diamonds collection on Friday. To celebrate, Thompson sent Kardashian 11 rose-colored balloons spelling out “Pink Diamond” — the name of her scent.
“They’re from baby True and Tristan, and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Kardashian said on her Instagram Story, panning to the balloons. “I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”
Kardashian and Thompson split earlier this year after Thompson reportedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, a close friend of the family. Woods has denied the claims. Ever since, Thompson has been making friendly (or flirty — you decide) attempts at reconciliation. In June, he sent Kardashian an emotional birthday message, calling her “the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out.” And just days before her perfume launch, he commented a string of heart and crown emojis on one of her Instagram posts.
Don’t count on these two getting back together, though. On the September 8 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian admitted she felt “really humiliated and hurt by what he did to me.” Matriarch Kris Jenner then asked Kardashian if there was anything Thompson could do to fix their relationship. “No,” she said, firmly.
However, Kardashian has said that she forgives Thompson. “I’m not someone who holds a grudge,” she said on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show in September. “That chapter is closed for me. I want all of us to move on.”
Kardashian is also a big fan of expressing herself through inspirational quotes on Instagram. After sharing a photo of the balloons, she appeared to send Thompson an indirect message before logging off. “A part of maturity is learning to love some people from a distance,” she shared. “To keep their well-being in your prayers but take a path away from them.”
