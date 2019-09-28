Is Tristan Trying To Win Khloé Back With Insta Thirst? Let’s Review The Evidence

It would appear Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson — and the father of her daughter, True — is having some regrets about the end of their relationship. Or, at the very least, he’s in his feelings about the woman who called it quits with him earlier this year after a second cheating scandal with her sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods.
Let’s review where they stand.
Let’s start with tea from the reality show. As we learned on the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian had Thompson over to her house ahead of True’s first birthday party, and had more than just chatting on his mind. First he asked her to share a glass of wine – which she took a pass on – and then he asked for a hug, claimed Kardashian.
"So I one-arm hugged him and he was like, 'One? A one-arm hug?' And I was like, 'Yeah! That's nice enough,' she recalled. "And then he tried to, like, kiss me, and I go, 'This is the problem with you! You can't just take what you get.'
"Then, this morning, he was like, 'Thank you for letting me see True. She looked great. You looked even better,'" Kardashian continued.
She also revealed that he had been “obsessively” FaceTiming her.
Then, on September 22, Thompson left a comment under a photo Kardashian posted that she captioned, “Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign.”
Thompson, in a now deleted comment, called the photo “perfection” and added a heart eyes emoji.
Most recently, just two days ago, he left another flirty comment, this time on an image of Kardashian with the sun shining behind her.
"May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream," Kardashian captioned the snap.
And there, deep among the comments, Thompson just had to jump into the conversation, writing, "The sun is shining bright on a beautiful [diamond emoji]." Again, he later deleted the remark, but many followers saved screenshots of the compliment.
Is Thompson trying to win Kardashian back? It sure seems like it. Will she take him back? We have no idea, but we find this exhausting and it seems like Kardashian does too. No matter what happens, Kardashian is not cutting Thompson out of her life. Though broken up, the two are putting the focus where it should be: on their daughter, True.
