In September, the Kardashian-Jenners dropped a bomb on their fandom by revealing that the upcoming season of their popular TV series would be its very last. Now, the first look is finally here, and from the looks of it, the First Family of reality is sparing no drama for their curtain call. The teaser is marked by tears, — get ready to add more screenshots of Kim crying to your meme collection — reminiscing, and a particularly fitting usage of Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times."