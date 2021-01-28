After 14 long years of dominating the reality television scene, Keeping Up with the Kardashians will premiere its final season on March 18, and the first look promises to close out this particularly dramatic chapter in the celebrity family’s life with a bang.
In September, the Kardashian-Jenners dropped a bomb on their fandom by revealing that the upcoming season of their popular TV series would be its very last. Now, the first look is finally here, and from the looks of it, the First Family of reality is sparing no drama for their curtain call. The teaser is marked by tears, — get ready to add more screenshots of Kim crying to your meme collection — reminiscing, and a particularly fitting usage of Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times."
“I’m just really blessed that we had the opportunity to do this,” Kylie says over a decades spanning montage. “We have a lot of memories.”
“I just want you to know that we really appreciate you guys,” Kim tells the show’s production team tearfully. “Each and every one of you.”
How exactly will the fan favorite reality show end? In true KUTWK style, the KarJenners aren’t spilling their secrets so easily — you’ll just have to tune in to find out. But the trailer does hint at some major life changes in their future, including a possible reunion between Kourtney and Scott Disick, the father of her three children. (We know how that turns out, but still!). Khloé is also shown discussing getting close with her ex Tristan Thompson, even discussing the prospect of having another child with the NBA athlete. And although he doesn’t show up in the trailer, we can deduct that Kanye West’s reported divorce drama will also take center stage in the final season — why else would the family be keeping hush-hush about the rumors?
In the trailer, matriarch Kris expresses some doubt about walking away from the show, but we know that she and her kids are already looking towards the future; the family has since signed a massive multi-year partnership deal with Hulu to create new original content for the streaming platform. But before they can continue their world domination elsewhere, the Kardashian-Jenners are determined to end their chapter with E! on a high note the only way they know how: with drama.
Season 20 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will premiere on March 18.