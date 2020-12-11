What Exactly Are the Kardashians Going To Do On Hulu?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians may be coming to an end after its 20th season, but the reign of the first family of Hollywood is far from over. A new era is on the way, and you'll be able to keep up with the Kardashian-Jenners on a whole new platform.
During Disney's massive December 11 investor day presentation, the media conglomerate announced its extensive schedule TV and film content to be rolled out over the course of the next few years. The slate listed a number of important updates, including Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, Star Wars projects, and the official cast list of the long-awaited Little Mermaid live-action remake. Disney also revealed that it was welcoming the Kardashians to its hub, revealing that the reality TV titans have signed a multi-year contract with Hulu to create content for the platform.
Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020
KUWTK officially ends early next year, freeing up the family's schedule to focus on developing content for Hulu. But what kind of "global content" are the Kar-Jenners working on? Looking into their past projects and spinoffs might actually provide a clue as to what we may be seeing on the streaming platform.
What shouldn't happen is a Hulu version of KUWTK (unless it's focused on the new generation — I'd watch a show about North's burgeoning influencer career). Instead, each family member's unique personality and business ventures could provide an opportunity for unscripted content. For instance, almost all of the sisters are entrepreneurs; Kim has SKIMS and KKW Beauty, Kylie's made her billions off of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, Kourtney launched POOSH last year, and Khloe is the CEO of Good American. A show about the business side of being in this family would be far more interesting than watching them gossip over Zoom. We already know so much about their love lives and their sister spats...why not peel back the layers of their business acumen?
Khloé could take another stab at being a talk show host with a Hulu show of her own. Kocktails with Khloé wasn't exactly a hit when its first and only season aired back in 2016, but it also premiered on a much smaller network. Hulu comes with more eyes and more money, and a bigger budget could be what she needs to make a talk show really pop. Plus, she knows a lot of famous people, so she'd never be short on celebrity guests.
I'm not sure if Kanye West is in on this deal because he's not technically a Kardashian, but I wouldn't mind a gospel choir competition series à la Diddy's Making the Band. Follow me here: Kanye would travel the country (post-corona) to find the best of the best singers for his Sunday Service choir, and we'd follow their journey. Drama, three-part harmonies, and Jesus — perfect.
These ideas are not on the house, so Kris, you're going to have to run me a check if any of these shows make the cut. You're welcome!