Our Dimpled Prince Eric For The Little Mermaid Movie Has Been Chosen

Sure, it's not Harry Styles , but instead another Brit has been cast in the role of Prince Eric for the upcoming live adaptation of The Little Mermaid. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonah Hauer-King will be starring in the Disney role opposite Halle Bailey . While somewhat of a newcomer to the American big screen, Hauer-King has previously appeared in 2017 miniseries Howard's End and Little Women, and recent film A Dog's Way Home.