Our Dimpled Prince Eric For The Little Mermaid Movie Has Been Chosen

Sure, it's not Harry Styles, but instead another Brit has been cast in the role of Prince Eric for the upcoming live adaptation of The Little Mermaid. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonah Hauer-King will be starring in the Disney role opposite Halle Bailey. While somewhat of a newcomer to the American big screen, Hauer-King has previously appeared in 2017 miniseries Howard's End and Little Women, and recent film A Dog's Way Home.
Hauer-King is rounding out an impressive cast, with Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, and Daveed Diggs as the voices of Flounder, Scuttle, and Sebastian, respectively, according to IMDb.
THR revealed that the role of Prince Eric was between Hauer-King and English actor Cameron Cuffe, who starred in the Syfy series Krypton. Following the no-deal with Styles, who will host and perform on this week's Saturday Night Live, it seems the studio decided to go in a lesser-known direction to soften its blockbuster cast.
This adaptation follows a somewhat disappointing live version of the musical on ABC starring Moana actress Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, and John Stamos as the show-stealing chef, thanks to a line flub.
The newest adaptation is expected to begin production next year.
