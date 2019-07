Harry Styles & His Very Good Hair May Be Our Prince Eric In Little Mermaid Remake

Earlier this week, rumours that Styles would portray Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic from Baz Luhrmann were shot down when Austin Butler nabbed the role instead . Some fans pointed out that, with the Elvis role out of the way, Styles could go on to score a part of the love interest in The Little Mermaid, which has already cast grown-ish actress and singer Halle Bailey as Ariel, a rebellious mermaid who dreams of living on land.