Harry Styles & His Very Good Hair May Be Our Prince Eric In Little Mermaid Remake

We already have one Prince Harry, but, well, what's another? According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harry Styles is "in talks" to play Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action version of Disney's The Little Mermaid.
Per a source close to the subject, the conversation around the Prince Eric casting is still in "early talks." However, this potential casting is still pretty buzzy: Styles made his film debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk in 2017, but has yet to score another movie role.
Earlier this week, rumours that Styles would portray Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic from Baz Luhrmann were shot down when Austin Butler nabbed the role instead. Some fans pointed out that, with the Elvis role out of the way, Styles could go on to score a part of the love interest in The Little Mermaid, which has already cast grown-ish actress and singer Halle Bailey as Ariel, a rebellious mermaid who dreams of living on land.
Thank the Lord they went Austin Butler for the Elvis film; means Harry is free for Prince Eric— Laurel 💚 (@lifewithlaurel) July 15, 2019
Harry better decline the stupid role of elvis and take the role of prince eric instead or I'll unstan forever luv xx— bicth (@vervainsuit) July 2, 2019
we do not need an elvis biopic . seriously. we don’t. just give harry prince eric.— 𝚛𝚢𝚎 (@parkerkeery) July 1, 2019
Other actors reportedly circling The Little Mermaid include Melissa McCarthy, whom Variety states is in "early talks" for the role of sea witch Ursula. Singer Lizzo, who stars in the upcoming stripper con artist movie Hustlers, also tweeted her enthusiasm for the part. Awkwafina is reportedly being eyed for seagull Scuttle, while Jacob Tremblay is being considered for Flounder, Ariel's fish friend.
Whether Styles will accept an offer to play Prince Eric is unknown, but it's worth mentioning that having a music superstar appear in a Disney remake is just a sign of the times. Beyoncé agreed to star as Nala in upcoming remake of The Lion King — so why not see if Styles wants to pull a Queen Bey?
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Styles and Disney for comment.
