Kim Kardashian West Sells KKW Beauty Stake To Coty For $200 Million

Kardashian West adds that the deal will allow KKW Beauty to reach more countries, and give her time to focus on the creative end of the business. “Partnering with an established organization like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand,” Kardashian West said in a statement. “This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world.”