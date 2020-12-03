Great News! Good American Just Launched Size-Inclusive Footwear

Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede launched Good American in 2016 with the intention of offering a broader range of sizes for jeans that work on all bodies. The brand was well-received, and in the four years since launch, Good American has expanded its offerings to include swimwear and loungewear. Now, they’re turning their attention to footwear, another place where sizing has long been limited. Take it from someone who knows many women with feet in the double digits — it’s frustrating to see a cute pair of shoes and immediately know they’re not an option for you.
On Thursday, Good American announced its first-ever shoe collection, one that is equal parts stylish and inclusive. The first drop, which Grede calls the Icons, includes women’s shoe staples: heels, slingbacks, sandals, flats, and boots. The latter — an especially challenging area for plus-size women — includes ankle-, knee-, and over-the-knee-height options in several widths and circumferences.
The entire collection is available in sizes 4 to 14. Despite the fact that the average women’s shoe size is on the rise, many shoe brands, including Zara and Aldo (yes, we're naming names to manifest change), only offer sizes 5 to 11. Previously between a 7 to 8.5, the average size for women in the United States is now closer to a 9, with 30% of all women wearing a size larger than 10.5, according to Good American’s research. “We knew from the start that we would never take on a new category unless it was fully inclusive,” Grede tells Refinery29. “Each shoe in our collection is available in regular and extended widths around the foot, calves, and thighs, addressing fit from every angle to create more than 72 unique sizing variables,” Kardashian adds.
The two were inspired to launch footwear after hearing women at their campaign shoots complain about the lack of inclusive shoe options. Kardashian and Grede focused on all aspects of the pieces before committing to launch. Every shoe has “The Cloud Soul,” which contains ultra-cushioned memory foam, and the soles have an incline with a wider back than standard shoes. All footwear has added arch support so it’s actually designed for all-day use.
Explore the entire collection — which, according to Grede will continue to grow in the future — now on goodamerican.com.
