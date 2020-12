The Star Wars Universe Just Made History. Multiple Times.

We're not even close to done. We then have two Mandalorian spin-offs to look forward to, Ahsoka and The Rangers of the New Republic, as well as two other TV series in the Star Wars' universe, Lando and Andor. That's two Black leads with Ahsoka (starring Rosario Dawson, who debuted the live-action character in The Mandalorian), and Lando (lead to be announced, but we know it will be developed by Dear White People's Justin Simien). Rogue One prequel Andor will star the second-ever Latinx lead, Diego Luna, in the Star Wars universe (the first being Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular character in The Mandalorian, and the third will be Dawson, as Ahsoka).