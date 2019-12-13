How Star Wars Boss Kathleen Kennedy Steered The Decades-Long Saga To Its Final Destination

KK: It's a natural thing that happens when women are empowered. When George asked me to step in and lead the company, I started looking at qualified people that I wanted to be surrounded by. It was no surprise that a number of those were really strong, wonderful, creative, talented women. It may look political, but it's not necessarily political. I am absolutely thrilled to be surrounded by more women and more voices of people of colour — inclusion of people who can contribute to everything we do. Whether it's publishing games, marketing discussions, story discussions, or technical discussions, you need to have those voices in the room. So that was immediately important to me. That's where you're going to see change, when women and people of colour begin to take roles like I have now, being the president of Lucasfilm. It's up to me to make those hires, and I have every intention of doing that."