How To Get The Best Food & Drink Instagrams At Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

Sure, you'll want to get shaken down by a Stormtrooper, build your own lightsaber, or pilot the Millennium Falcon — but you've also get to get a few perfect images for the 'gram. After all, the new Star Wars land is basically one giant Instagram trap. Of course, most menus don't picture what, exactly, you're about to get on your plate or how it might catch the afternoon light in the streets of Batuu (that's the planet where Galaxy's Edge is set, to the uninitiated). The drinks at Oga's Cantina are a straight-up mystery until they arrive at your table, and some dishes, while delicious, are not going to bring the likes. But we ventured to the Outer Rim and tested a few of the park's offerings and confirm, these are the most Instagram-worthy dishes in the galaxy.