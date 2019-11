After Deborah Chow’s celebrated directorial turn with The Mandalorian Episode 3, Bryce Dallas Howard is the next woman to direct a Star Wars with The Mandalorian episode 4. Don’t let that come as a surprise to you, though. The actress, known best for The Help, Jurassic World, and most recently Rocketman, has been directing short films and documentaries for over a decade. Seriously, Howard has a directing reel on Youtube (directorspeak for "resume") and everything.