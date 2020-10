Fans were certain that Danity Kane would be the next big thing, and their early days as a girl group showed promise; the girls worked with super producers like Timbaland and Missy Elliott and even outsold Outkast with their first studio album. But the drama unfolding behind the scenes between O'Day and Diddy threatened to stop their success in its tracks. On the fourth season of Making the Band, viewers watched as Diddy and O'Day continuously clashed over her image and vibe ; he thought she was doing the most, and she felt like he was trying to control her every move.