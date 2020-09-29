Eric Trump, the lesser-heard-from-but-still-problematic son of president Donald Trump, has been the subject of an unforeseen Twitterstorm involving his statements about the LGBTQ+ community.
In a new segment from Fox and Friends that aired Tuesday, host Ainsley Earhardt questioned Eric Trump about LGBTQ+ people supporting his father in the presidential election. Specifically, Trump was questioned about the potential "secret voters" or members of the LGBTQ+ community who have not admitted to supporting a Trump second term. Earhardt read the story of a gay woman who says she is supporting Trump's 2020 campaign before asking his son, Eric, about that supporter base.
Advertisement
"There are a lot of people that might be voting for your dad that might be admitting it. So are you counting on this person? The 'secret voter?'" she asked. In response, Eric Trump stated, "The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I'm part of that community, and we love the man."
Eric Trump: "The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I'm part of that community, and we love the man." pic.twitter.com/hl51ftW8l2— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020
But as soon as Eric Trump said the words "I'm part of that community," speculations ran rampant online. The internet immediately exploded with queer folks questioning their reality, wondering if this was the strange way that Eric Trump had chosen to address his own sexuality. But in reality, it's more likely that Trump was seemingly (albeit poorly) just quoting a supporter saying "I'm part of that community" to drive his point. And this felt like more of a relief than anything for many other LGBTQ+ people online who tweeted in response that they don't want to "claim" him anyway.
But, of course, Eric Trump has made himself an easy target, and there’s been no shortage of jokes that the internet has made about him in recent years (though, unfortunately, not in a himbo way). The internet similarly had a field day when he spoke at a rally in October and gave a bizarrely-timed Christmas shout-out, almost two months before Thanksgiving, saying he was taking the “war on Christmas” head on. "Very important update: the war on Christmas has begun before Halloween this year," one writer tweeted in response then.
Advertisement
More recently in May, the middle Trump child also claimed that the coronavirus would “magically all of a sudden go away and disappear” and the country could reopen. At this point, it seems he's just living in a completely different reality. What kind of VR goggles does he have on, we wonder?
Though, one might say that Eric Trump is simply carrying on the family tradition of speaking before knowing what you’re talking about. Earlier this year, the internet similarly responded to Ivanka clearly not understanding a Matrix reference and tweeting about being “red pilled.”
With election fever ramping up, here’s hoping that Eric continues his streak of saying things without thinking, if anything as a reprieve, though perhaps less aimed at a community that absolutely does not want to claim him.