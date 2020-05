Here’s The Latest COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory, Courtesy Of Eric Trump

Trump's position may not be as elaborate as the “Plandemic” theory , but for any good conspiracy to have legs, all it needs is an audience and a loose grasp of the facts. And, this isn’t a perspective that only existing in the far corners or the internet or circulated on QAnon. Rather, President Trump’s own son is waxing subterfuge on a national television network loyally frequented by conservative voters. From what appeared on screen, this all aired without any pushback or fact-checking. However, it's important to bear in mind that this most recent theory is coming from the same Eric Trump who believed Ellen Degeneres was somehow involved with a deep state shadow government.