Possibly jealous that his older brother's been getting all the viral tweets, Eric Trump expressed his disbelief at Twitter's follow suggestions for him recently, which included Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Ellen DeGeneres.
"Shocking... once again, here are the @Twitter 'suggestions' of who I should follow. #DeepState," he wrote, referring to the alleged shadow government attempting to undermine the Trump presidency, which many have dismissed as a conspiracy.
Shocking... once again, here are the @Twitter “suggestions” of who I should follow. #DeepState pic.twitter.com/6XYUS02j34— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 3, 2018
He's right about exactly one thing: Twitter's follow suggestions are not always "tailored just for you." The rest, DeGeneres pointed out, sounds like batshit-crazy talk.
When she saw her name trending, DeGeneres had some immediate questions.
Advertisement
"I have some questions," she said on her show. (You can watch the segment in the video below.) "First of all, which one is Eric? Did he kill the elephant or the cheetah, which one, I don't know. So second, what is deep state? Is it near Dollywood? Because I'm in, if it is."
(Ellen: If you're reading this, Eric and Don Jr. both killed the cheetah, along with a variety of other wild animals.)
She then gently broke the news that even if someone wanted her to be involved in the deep state, her agenda is already pretty full.
"I've got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays. On Wednesday, Beyoncé and I hold an Illuminati brunch," she said.
While Twitter's suggestions can be a little off, DeGeneres mentioned that both of Eric's sisters, Ivanka and Tiffany, follow her on Twitter. Might that have something to do with it? And if they're on board with her "gay agenda" and Illuminati brunches, maybe Eric should be, too — or at least follow her because she posts tons of cute animal videos, and everyone likes those.
DeGeneres, a longtime social justice activist who made history by coming out on her sitcom Ellen more than 20 years ago, has said that she doesn't want Donald Trump on her show.
"I have not spoken to [Donald Trump] since he's run for president or become president," she said in an interview in May. "...I'm not going to change his mind. He's against everything that I stand for. We need to look at someone else who looks different than us and who believes in something that we don't believe in, and still accept them and still let them have their rights."
Maybe Eric Trump should take Twitter up on its suggestion after all. Come for the cute animals, stay to learn more about the world and evolve as a person?
Advertisement