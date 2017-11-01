Donald Trump Jr. Sent Out A Bizarre Halloween Tweet & The Internet Was Not Having It

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017
Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she's smarter than all the other kids. https://t.co/0lbhHYyFe4— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 1, 2017
She was given candy for free.— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 1, 2017
You inherited all your money.
You met with Russian spies.
It’s “too”. https://t.co/Bsf5wkQxST
You literally took her door-to-door demanding free handouts. https://t.co/DGwsw2a7MB— G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) October 31, 2017
I'll take 1/2 my kids candy, store it in a Cyprus tax shelter, then declare bankruptcy to teach her about capitalism https://t.co/7OAOjFYjQx— ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) November 1, 2017
Or you could just take 99% of Chloe’s candy, eat it and tell her to wait for it to trickle down. https://t.co/B24iOoLXpU— Amir (@AmirAminiMD) November 1, 2017
Calm down everyone. He's only joking.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 1, 2017
He'd never really teach her that sharing is a good thing. https://t.co/RE6HsgnhCK
The real takeaway from this is that she’s dressed as a cop. Think that was her choice, or just something else Don Jr wanted to politicize? ? https://t.co/OIVEMztcE7— harry (@harryk56) November 1, 2017
I took all of my son's candy away, put the pumpkin over his head and screamed "screw you!" It's never to early to teach him about Trumpism. https://t.co/y0WZ0VK0zh— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 1, 2017
Jesus: “When you’re rich and people give you more things for free, don’t ever share with anyone. Ever. Seriously, I mean never. Amen.” https://t.co/rc4xRhfJnO— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 1, 2017
Chloe honey if ur reading this, "A section of the ruling class always cuts itself adrift and joins the revolutionary class" —Karl Marx https://t.co/oKSixArv16— Meagan Day (@meaganmday) November 1, 2017
MAYBE: Chloe might feel really good about being generous w/ a neighbour - who by no fault of their own - could be going through a tough time https://t.co/C3zA1JCacI— Max Kerman (@Max_Kerman) November 1, 2017
When I was 5, I ran a high fever on Halloween & stayed home. A neighbor gave me half her candy, teaching me the value of compassion & generosity. https://t.co/J8bwYOnjFK— Betsey Stevenson (@BetseyStevenson) November 1, 2017