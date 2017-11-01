Story from News

Donald Trump Jr. Sent Out A Bizarre Halloween Tweet & The Internet Was Not Having It

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: Ida Mae Astute/ABC/Getty Images.
For most Americans, Halloween is a fun, light-hearted holiday when we wear costumes and give out candy to kids. For Donald Trump Jr., it was apparently an excuse to teach his 3-year-old daughter Chloe a political lesson.
In a tweet that was swiftly met with backlash, Don Jr., Trump's eldest son — who must have bigger things to worry about at the moment — said he was teaching Chloe about "socialism" by taking half her candy and giving it to "some kid who sat at home." (Obviously disregarding the facts, a.k.a. that people give out Halloween candy out of the goodness of their own hearts and that some children don't have the opportunity to trick-or-treat, whether for health reasons or because their parents are too busy working to take them out.)
"It's never too early to teach her about socialism," he captured a photo of poor young Chloe, dressed in a cop costume.
With more than 66,000 comments and counting, people were quick to respond that his tweet was not only mean but made no logical sense. A few celebrities even joined the pile-on.
A lot of people pointed out that a little kindness and generosity can go a long way (no matter which way your family leans politically).
Also, Don? You're literally taking candy from a baby.
