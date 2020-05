How Judy Mikovits & The Viral “Plandemic” Conspiracy Video Are Invading America

Throughout the film, Mikovits makes a number of egregious and downright dangerous claims about the origins of the coronavirus and the public response to it, all of which have been fact-checked and disproven. The film goes so far as to claim protective measures like stay-at-home orders will lower people’s immune systems, and wearing masks “activates” the virus. Mikovits is also the only so-called “expert” to be interviewed in the entire film, which should raise eyebrows for viewers.