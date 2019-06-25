Danity Kane Is Back With New Music & Neon Hair

The universe is currently in the process of bringing back all the things we loved from the early aughts, but with a new-and-improved spin. Case in point: The revival of The Hills with some of our favorite cast members all grown up, the Jonas Brothers' musical reunion, Rihanna's red hair, and now the return of Danity Kane.
The trio rose to fame on the hit MTV series Making The Band — which we also wouldn't mind getting back (cough, cough) — and gave us hits like "Damaged" and "Showstopper." Now, Dawn Richard, Aubrey O'Day, and Shannon Bex are back with a new single and an edgy transformation. The group released the artwork for their new single,"Neon Lights," and each woman is wearing a neon, buzzcut wig to match with the theme.
Richard wore a magenta piece with the eyebrows to match; O'Day's hair was dyed highlighter green; and Bex wore a fire-orange piece, which fans quickly compared to Annie Lennox and P!nk circa early 2000.
O'Day's colorist, Amie Jorgensen, tells Refinery29 that it took three hours to turn a blonde wig neon green for her client. "We originally decided on neon yellow, then we went with green at the last moment," she says. "I used Pravana Vivids Neon Green and Pulp Riot Area 51 to transform the platinum blonde hair."
Naturally, fans were as pumped about the band's return as they were about their new looks.
Danity Kane gave me the itch to dye my hair.— Arya Mothafuckin Stark. (@clvssicbreezy) June 24, 2019
That little heat and sizzle.. pic.twitter.com/FfnCNAFXRY
I cannot believe that in 2019 I’ve woken up to new Danity Kane music and it’s this good! Rushing out to buy clippers and neon hair dye @AubreyODay @DawnRichard @ShannonBex https://t.co/GgLG8HE2FM pic.twitter.com/t1TK0RBeJa— Ben O'Callaghan (@benocallaghan) June 24, 2019
Ya’ll. Shannon from Danity Kane is giving us Pink in 2000 and I STAN! pic.twitter.com/CzBAcm2vFw— Hassan Sayyed (@HausUrban) June 21, 2019
With a new banger out and a bold look to match, 2019 Danity Kane has clearly returned to the music scene with a vengeance, and we're not complaining. Now, excuse us while we listen to "Damaged" on repeat to complete this high school nostalgia moment.
