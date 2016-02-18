Khloé is the most relatable Kardashian. She’s your aunt that, after two drinks, takes you aside and gives you the lowdown on how to handle boys. She’s your sister that tells you your outfit is tacky. She’s the cousin that buys you your first beer. But sometimes, Khloé, like all those cool older figures, can slip into a little bit of an embarrassing “cool mom” mode.
Today, we offer two exhibits. The first, a post on her website.
“Dirty Talk Is Hot As F*ck. Here’s Why.” the title of the post reads. Within its scant three paragraphs, she shares some solid advice
“I don't even care what you actually say, either—to me that's not the important part. You don't have to come up with crazy sh*t to say. It's OK to just get louder if you're enjoying something. I think that's what you should do! It's a sexy way to learn what turns your partner on, especially if you're newly together,” Khloé writes.
Good point by her. She also says that if her partner is quiet, she feels as though she’s “violating” them. So, don’t be quiet around Khloé when you’re having sex with her or she’ll think she’s committing a crime.
The second exhibit, Taye Diggs. Taye seems like a nice guy. He follows literally everyone in the world on Twitter. In the latest episode of Kocktails With Khloé, Khloé had him and Kat DeLuna make Twerktinis. A twerktini is where you twerk in order to shake a martini. While we’re sure Khloé thought this would be fun and harmless, like all Kocktails segments, it quickly became maudlin and bizarre. It’s amazing.
The second exhibit, Taye Diggs. Taye seems like a nice guy. He follows literally everyone in the world on Twitter. In the latest episode of Kocktails With Khloé, Khloé had him and Kat DeLuna make Twerktinis. A twerktini is where you twerk in order to shake a martini. While we’re sure Khloé thought this would be fun and harmless, like all Kocktails segments, it quickly became maudlin and bizarre. It’s amazing.
