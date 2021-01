How exactly will the fan favourite reality show end? In true KUTWK style, the KarJenners aren’t spilling their secrets so easily — you’ll just have to tune in to find out. But the trailer does hint at some major life changes in their future, including a possible reunion between Kourtney and Scott Disick, the father of her three children. (We know how that turns out, but still!). Khloé is also shown discussing getting close with her ex Tristan Thompson, even discussing the prospect of having another child with the NBA athlete. And although he doesn’t show up in the trailer, we can deduct that Kanye West’s reported divorce drama will also take centre stage in the final season — why else would the family be keeping hush-hush about the rumours?