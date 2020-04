Khloé Kardashian Shockingly Isn’t Ruling Out Having Another Baby With Tristan Thompson

After stepping out on Khloé Kardashian just before the birth of their daughter True (and getting caught on camera doing so) Thompson’s relationship with the Kardashian ended after he once again betrayed her by allegedly kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods . It was a scandal that marked the new era of the Kardashians, and made Thompson a villain in the eyes of many. Yet while Khloé is (smartly) okay putting her romantic relationship with Thompson in the rearview, it seems Thompson wants to have another baby with Khloé — and she’s not ruling it out.