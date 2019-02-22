Jordyn Woods Addresses Cheating Scandal For First Time As Khloè Kardashian Leaves Town

At a launch for her collaboration with the eyelash brand Eylure, Jordyn Woods said what, essentially, the internet has been saying for days: "It's been real."
"Through everything that's been going on, you know, it's been real," Woods said, per a video posted to a Kylie Jenner fan page, when she took the mic. Woods went on to thank Eylure for the company's continued support.
This is the first time Woods has spoken even semi-publicly since TMZ reported that Tristan Thompson had apparently cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Woods. Following the news of the potential cheating drama, Woods reportedly moved out of Kylie Jenner's home. Sources told People that the model and DJ is actively trying to mend things with both Khloé and Kylie. For the most part, though, Woods and the Kardashians involved have been relatively silent — save for Kim K., who defended Khloé on Twitter on Thursday.
Kim is also, per her Instagram stories, is heading on a girls' trip with Khloé and Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq. Khloé herself has been relatively quiet, save for a few very telling quotes on her Instagram story — one posted yesterday reads: "the worst pain is gettin hurt by someone you explained your pain to."
In summary, "it's been real" is the most accurate description of this week's events. Indeed, it has been real!
