Kris Jenner, Matriarch Of Reality TV, Addresses The KUWTK Legacy Coming To An End

Looks like we finally did it — we successfully kept up with the Kardashians for 14 years. The announcement that the season 20 of E!'s Keeping Up With The Kardashians' will be its last has been met with shock and disappointment by fans around the world.
But among those saddest to see the hit reality series leave the air is none other than the family's powerful matriarch, Kris Jenner. Jenner joined On Air with Ryan Seacrest to explain the family's decision to end KUWTK next year. "You’re going to make me cry all over again," she told Seacrest, who co-created and executive produced the show. "It really hasn’t [sunk in yet]."
"I got very, very emotional this morning," Jenner admitted. “I woke up and was in the gym at 5 [a.m.] with Khloé and Kim, and we just kind of sat there and looked at each other and said, 'Whoa, what a ride.' "
Kim Kardashian first broke the news on Instagram, saying that the family is "beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.” The show began in 2007 and revealed the family's struggle to contend with the scandal of Kim's leaked sex tape, and then through the years focused on the evolving and nuanced relationships between the unique cast of characters within the Kardashian-Jenner ecosystem. Children became parents, marriages became divorces, and millionaires became billionaires. And there was never a shortage of drama — which, luckily for fans, will likely continue on even after the show halts its production.
Jenner explained that while, like many of us, she believed that the show would air forever, it felt like the right moment to move on. “I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit … figure out what our next steps are," she said. "We’ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful … for every single moment and everyone we work with."
The final season of KUWTK will reportedly air in early 2021. Season 19 premieres on E! on September 17.