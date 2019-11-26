Kim Kardashian West Compares Her Sex Tape To Rob’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Rob Kardashian's decision to post revenge porn of ex Blac Chyna in 2017 was abhorrent, but it was made even more so by the fact that his own sister, Kim Kardashian, was the victim of a similar attack in 2007 when a video of her having sex with Willie “Ray J” Norwood was obtained and released without her consent. Kim managed to harness the whirlwind that followed into one of the most successful American empires, but she still finds it a difficult topic to discuss in light of her brother's current legal battle.
"I guess that question is a bit tricky," Kim told The Cut when asked about the tape. "Not even for my situation, but because my brother did post photos of his baby mama and he’s in a revenge-porn lawsuit. Obviously, I get the difference. And I would talk about me. But I don’t know the right thing to say without making him feel like the biggest piece of shit."
In July of 2017, Rob posted and reposted numerous intimate photos of ex and mother of his child Blac Chyna, in all but certain violation of California's Penal Code 647(j)(4), the act of sharing an intimate picture or video of a person — that the people involved had previously agreed was private — for the express purpose of causing distress.
Blac Chyna lawyered up, and also embarked on another lawsuit against the Kardashians, accusing them of defamation.
"The Kardashians are a hugely successful reality star family...and God bless them for it, more power to them," lawyer Lisa Bloom previously told Refinery29. "They’ve created this niche and they’re brilliant entrepreneurs, but they have extraordinary power at [E!], because they have this very successful show and several spinoffs, and the allegations are they used that power to crush Chyna."
Now, Kim is keeping her mouth shut — but not shut enough to let Rob Kardashian know that he should probably, maybe feel like "the biggest piece of shit."
