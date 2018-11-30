Blac Chyna's Defamation Lawsuit Against The Kardashians Will Move Forward

According to a new statement from Blac Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom, Blac Chyna will have her day in court.
Per Bloom’s statement, Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family will move forward despite the family requesting that the judge throw out the entire case. Chyna claims the Kardashian family defamed and slut-shamed her, with the intention of canceling Chyna and her then-partner Rob Kardashian’s E! series Rob & Chyna.
Bloom writes in a statement to Refinery29:
“Today the court REJECTED the Kardashian family's request to strike Chyna's entire lawsuit. (Instead, the court struck only portions of six paragraphs out of a 317 paragraph complaint.) Most importantly, all of Chyna's legal claims stay in. Chyna will therefore be permitted to have her day in court.”
Great win in court today for our client @BLACCHYNA ! pic.twitter.com/OdydN1vkap— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) November 28, 2018
Bloom has represented Chyna since summer of 2017, shortly after Chyna’s ex, and the father of her daughter Dream, shared sexually explicit photographs of Chyna on social media committing an act of revenge porn.
In a statement to Refinery29 back in October of 2017, Bloom said:
"The Kardashians are a hugely successful reality star family...and God bless them for it, more power to them," Bloom told Refinery29. "They’ve created this niche and they’re brilliant entrepreneurs, but they have extraordinary power at [E!], because they have this very successful show and several spinoffs, and the allegations are they used that power to crush Chyna."
In addition to this lawsuit, Rob is seeking to rearrange his child support agreement with Chyna, per a report from The Blast. Rob claims that his income from social media has declined due to media scrutiny from a restraining order filed against him by Chyna, and that he can no longer afford the monthly payments of $20,000. He now is reportedly seeking money from his makeup mogul ex, whom he claims makes significantly more than he does annually.
Refinery29 has reached out to the Kardashians for comment.
