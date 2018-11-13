Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are Having Drama Again

According to a new report from The Blast, a child support battle is brewing between the once-engaged reality stars, and it all stems from the fact that Lashed mogul Chyna reportedly makes considerably more bank than her sock entrepreneur ex.
Per documents obtained by The Blast, Kardashian, who shares two-year-old daughter Dream with Chyna, is paying a hefty $20,000 per month in child support. Kardashian reportedly wants this amended, claiming he can no longer afford these payments.
The reason he claims he can no longer pay, per the documents, is that Kardashian, who used to make $1 million per year from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, now prefers to stay out of the spotlight, due to media scrutiny from a restraining order filed against him by Chyna.
That restraining order was put in place after Kardashian posted explicit photos of Chyna on the internet. Shortly after Rob posted said images, Chyna claimed that Kardashian was “violent” around her and that she was “afraid” of him. Kardashian previously denied allegations of abuse, and alleged that Chyna was violent with him as well.
Now, Kardashian claims he should receive child support payments, as his income has dwindled to $10,000 per month while Chyna allegedly takes in around $60,000 monthly.
In a statement to Refinery29, Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom said:
“We believe Rob Kardashian has deliberately retreated from social media to reduce his income so that he can pay less child support. Poor little rich boy. What kind of father doesn't want to support his own baby?"
Bloom also claims that Kardashian and his mother, Kris Jenner, are "dodging their depositions."
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Chyna and Kardashian for comment.
