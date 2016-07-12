Typically, I reach for a creamy cleanser to take off the day’s mascara, blush, and highlighter, so it was a pleasant surprise when this one was able to wash it all away, while leaving my face feeling refreshed and clean. However, as an exfoliator it left a bit to be desired. Yes, it’s gentle enough to use every day (even twice a day) without the fear of over-exfoliating, just like the website says, but you’d definitely want to incorporate another product to really polish your face on a weekly basis.



A few weeks after ordering the cleanser, I checked back on Chyna’s site and several of the skin-care products were actually sold out à la those hyped-up Lip Kits. Like everyone else, I love a good underdog story — and in a Kardashian-obsessed world, Blac Chyna has proven herself just that, at least by the standards of the ridiculously popular TV family. Which is why I was actually happy to see that her line seems to be thriving. Now, all I can do is sit back and wait to see what she launches next — all while watching her Snap stories and trying to get my skin to look like hers.