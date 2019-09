Considering how swiftly and completely any and all Kardashian news dominates the internet, you'd be surprised to know that there's actually a brand-new beauty line from a Kardashian you probably have no idea about. And no, it's not because your nose has been buried in Pokémon Go . Most likely it's because it wasn’t started by Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, or even Kylie, but by the newest member of Calabasas’ first family — Blac Chyna If you’re not sure who Blac Chyna is (she was born Angela Renée White), then maybe you did actually miss a social media post or two — she’s the soon-to-be wife of Rob Kardashian; the pair are also expecting their first child later this year. Chyna, like her future sister-in-laws, has been savvy enough to harness the power of social media and her years spent as a dancer/model and turn them into viable and profitable businesses, including a brick-and-mortar beauty shop in Los Angeles and a skin-care line.And while this may be the first time you’re hearing about Lashed by Blac Chyna — which is part e-commerce, part Instagram boutique — don’t be fooled, because it isn’t new. In fact, the company has been around for about two years; it launched in 2014, and started as a line of lipsticks and lip glosses (almost a full year before the launch of Kylie's cult-status Lip Kit ). Lashed may seem like just another run-of-the-mill beauty line a celeb slapped their name on, but I'm here to tell you it’s not. Chyna actually attended JLS Professional Makeup Artist School , graduating in 2013, which, in a time when pretty much everyone is launching a beauty brand, sets her apart from the celeb pack currently working in the industry.Unless you follow Chyna on Snapchat, you’ve probably never marveled at just how impeccable, seemingly pore-less, and pretty much flawless her skin is. And not only fiancé Rob knows just how stunning she looks sans makeup . That's why I was so eager to give Lashed a try. When she started flaunting her a.m. and p.m. skin-care routine a few weeks ago on her Snap story, I was all over it. As Chyna reminds us on the company’s website, “to achieve perfect glam or natural makeup looks begins with a facial cleansing regime [sic].” Her line has products for oily and dry skin , and includes a vitamin C cleanser, toner, and moisturizer that she promises are good for all skin types.Since I watched Chyna slather these products on her face in real time, I tentatively thought they could be at least remotely trusted (unlike the gazillion other celebrity-endorsed beauty products we see splashed across countless IG pages). I couldn’t wait to see how they stacked up.Still skeptical, I decided to give the the Vitamin C Cleanser a try. A safe and easy choice — just in case some trickery was actually afoot.