Another day, another celebrity endorsing his S.O.'s makeup line.
Just as Patrick Dempsey modeled wife and makeup artist Jillian Dempsey's Lid Tints last month, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to showcase fiancée Blac Chyna's liquid lipsticks in Haute Cocoa, Mink Pink, and Kitten Pink. The only difference between Dempsey and Kardashian (okay, maybe not the only difference) is that Rob's partner's cosmetics line just happens to directly compete with his younger half-sister's.
Just as Patrick Dempsey modeled wife and makeup artist Jillian Dempsey's Lid Tints last month, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to showcase fiancée Blac Chyna's liquid lipsticks in Haute Cocoa, Mink Pink, and Kitten Pink. The only difference between Dempsey and Kardashian (okay, maybe not the only difference) is that Rob's partner's cosmetics line just happens to directly compete with his younger half-sister's.
Chyna's makeup line, Lashed by Blac Chyna, just restocked the popular liquid lipsticks — which some Kylie fans allege are copies of Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits (meanwhile, some Blac Chyna fans say the opposite). But People magazine reports that Chyna and Kylie Jenner launched their liquid-lipstick lines simultaneously last August. Plus, there's the fact that Chyna's Lashed Liquid Lipsticks dry glossy, unlike Jenner's super-matte formula. Chyna's line also carries two plumping glosses in pink and brown, with the colors slightly different from Jenner's new line of nude glosses.
While Rob Kardashian hasn't said anything about whether he's tried these liquid lippies himself (we can dream, though), the shout-out to Chyna's line on Instagram started some major Kylie vs. Blac Chyna fan drama in the comments.
But before you go accusing Rob of not supporting his younger sister, do let us point out that he actually promoted Kylie's Lip Kits on Instagram last December. The post included a photo of his bulldog Chapo browsing Kylie's website, captioned, "I guess someone is disappointed they didn’t get Kylie’s lipkit!!!! Don’t worry buddy more coming soon." Granted, he mysteriously deleted all of his Instagram posts a few months later, so alas, the image no longer exists.
But before you go accusing Rob of not supporting his younger sister, do let us point out that he actually promoted Kylie's Lip Kits on Instagram last December. The post included a photo of his bulldog Chapo browsing Kylie's website, captioned, "I guess someone is disappointed they didn’t get Kylie’s lipkit!!!! Don’t worry buddy more coming soon." Granted, he mysteriously deleted all of his Instagram posts a few months later, so alas, the image no longer exists.
You know what you can never delete, though? A tattoo. Maybe it's time for the inked-up star to get a Blac Chyna liquid-lip swatch tattoo. Love makes you do crazy things, y'all.
Advertisement