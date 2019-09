While Rob Kardashian hasn't said anything about whether he's tried these liquid lippies himself (we can dream, though), the shout-out to Chyna's line on Instagram started some major Kylie vs. Blac Chyna fan drama in the comments.But before you go accusing Rob of not supporting his younger sister, do let us point out that he actually promoted Kylie's Lip Kits on Instagram last December. The post included a photo of his bulldog Chapo browsing Kylie's website, captioned, "I guess someone is disappointed they didn’t get Kylie’s lipkit!!!! Don’t worry buddy more coming soon." Granted, he mysteriously deleted all of his Instagram posts a few months later, so alas, the image no longer exists.