The Internet Is Swooning Over Patrick Dempsey’s Makeup Tutorial

We love seeing men experiment with makeup — whether it's in the name of self-expression, self-confidence, or just for fun. For actor Patrick Dempsey, it's in the name of love. And our collective hearts are aflutter over it.
The actor — who is married to celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey — posted a video on Instagram last night demonstrating how to use his wife's new Lid Tints. (The video comes three months after reports of their reconciliation.) Patrick serves as the extremely qualified model as Jillian works her magic.
"I'm Jillian Dempsey and I'm here to demonstrate how the Jillian Dempsey Lid Tints are applied," the artist says in the video. She then uses her thumb to rub the glossy sheen on Patrick's "nice lids," before proclaiming the look "gorgeous."
"I'm not a makeup guy, but I'm proud of my wife's innovative product, Lid Tints for eyes," Dempsey captioned the video, even using the proper hashtags.
Regardless of whether McDreamy is a "makeup guy" or not, it's clear that he's a "Jillian guy." And the adorableness of his support is #relationshipgoals all the way.
