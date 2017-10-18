Why It Matters That Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against The Kardashian Includes Slut-Shaming Allegations

While a lawsuit is nothing new in the Kardashian-Jenner world, something about Blac Chyna's most recent suit, which claims that the Kardashians intentionally defamed and interfered with contractual relations in regards to her reality show, Rob & Chyna, and were responsible for its eventual cancellation, stands out. It uses a term that everyone knows all too well, but that it's not often we hear in a legal context: slut-shaming.
"Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show," the lawsuit put together by lawyer Lisa Bloom's team and obtained by Entertainment Tonight reads. Bloom claims the cancellation was a form of "revenge" for Chyna leaving Rob following their public blowout that involved Rob posting revenge porn on social media.
Advertisement
But let's take a closer look at that slut-shaming claim. An instance of this type of allegation appeared before in Billings v. Southwest Allen County Schools School Corp when the district court agreed that sexual rumors spread about the plaintiff could be "because of" sex. That "because of" is a requirement in Title VII, a part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin, and religion. And that's what will be tricky to figure out: is this considered a workplace issue? As far as reality shows are concerned, perhaps.
"The unwritten rule no one told Ms. White when she embarked on a relationship with Mr. Kardashian is: the entire family takes it personally if you leave and will come after you, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down," the lawsuit continues."They will get your television show cancelled. They will go after your endorsement deals. They will condone slut-shaming of you. They will spread lies about you. They will claim you are a bad mother, without evidence."
This doesn't seem to be about personal gripes, but the direct effect Chyna alleges these comments had the on the second season of her show. The suit claims the family "intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network, and therefore her prospective economic advantage in filming a second season of Rob & Chyna."
Refinery29 has reached out Lisa Bloom for comment and will update if we hear back.
Advertisement