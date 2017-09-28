Last season, Star was confronted by her groupmate Alexandra (Ryan Destiny) about being “a hoe” because Star slept with Alexandra's rock star father Roland (Lenny Kravitz — can anyone blame her?). Part of Alex’s disgust was understandable, it was her dad, after all. And Star did it partially to help the group, but partially out of spite as well. But during this conversation, Star revealed that as a ward of the state, transactional sex was a means of survival that she was able to hone into a useful skill. It was neither a pathologization or a glorification of her willingness to leverage her sexuality, it was simply a reality. Alex has nepotism on her side. Star has sex.