Blac Chyna Is Suing The Entire Kardashian Family Now

The relationship between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians just continues to get more complicated. BuzzFeed News reports that on Tuesday the former reality star filed a lawsuit against the entire KUWTK family, claiming defamation and interference with contractual relations and that they purposefully ruined her reality show Rob & Chyna so she would no longer be a competing "entrepreneur and social media influencer."
These allegations are against Rob, Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Specifically, the outlet reports that the lawsuit accuses the family of "slut-shaming [Chyna] on social media and killing her hit television show" during filming for its second season. She points to a specific episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in which the family warned of "bad, unhealthy energy" as a result of continued filming Rob & Chyna. The lawsuit says "the famous family was flexing their muscles so as to destroy Ms. White’s career so that she was no longer able to compete against the Kardashian-Jenner women as an entrepreneur and social media influencer." Chyna says the show had "stellar" ratings before it was canceled, although BuzzFeed reports that it dropped to under a million viewers following news of Rob and Chyna's split.
Just two weeks ago, Rob filed a lawsuit against Chyna, saying that she used his family for financial gain. And before that, Chyna took out a restraining order against Rob after he posted explicit video and images of Chyna on social media. She also claimed that he had been physically abusive, hitting her and knocking her to the ground. However, BuzzFeed reports that she dropped those claims on September 15 after reaching an agreement that granted them shared custody of Dream, their daughter.
Upon being granted the restraining order, Chyna told reporters that she "would like first and foremost to thank the judge for giving me the restraining order to protect me. Now I’m going to get back to co-parenting Dream."
However, now things seem far from over.
