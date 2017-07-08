No, Rob Kardashian's Abusive Meltdown Was Not Manufactured For Reality TV

On Wednesday, as many of us were just plugging ourselves back into the world after Fourth of July celebrations, Rob Kardashian dropped a bomb — or several, actually. Within a span of a few hours, the prodigal son had revealed intimate photos and scandalous details about his relationship with now ex-Blac Chyna. Shortly after posting revenge porn and, frankly, too many TMIs to handle, his Instagram account was shut down. (Though not before countless people online were able to screenshot, share, and cultivate strong opinions.)
Since then, Chyna has lawyered up, Rob has been quiet, Kim gave us a stellar tutorial on contouring, and two other sisters have been slapped with a lawsuit.
Despite the reality TV family’s drama, there’s at least one storyline that will reportedly not be making it onto the E! schedule: the continuing saga of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.
“While filming on Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been ongoing, spin-off Rob & Chyna has not been in production for several months and the series is not currently on the E! schedule,” a spokesperson for E! told Variety in an exclusive statement. “As always, we follow the family’s lead regarding their lives and relationships, and viewers saw firsthand as the family discussed putting Rob & Chyna on hold in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians this spring. Keeping Up with the Kardashians is not filming right now.”
Considering the amount of attention Rob’s, possibly illegal, Instagram shenanigans stole this week, it would be easy to assume that it was all part of some grand narrative scheme. Not to mention thinking the Rob and Chyna saga was generated for the Rob & Chyna series would make the entire drama much easier to stomach.
