Kanye West Shared A Video Of Him & Kim Kardashian Kissing

Amid a whirlwind of rumors about his marriage, Kanye West is seemingly setting the record straight with a sweet video of himself kissing Kim Kardashian West. On Wednesday morning, West tweeted the never-before-seen video, which appears to take place at one of his Sunday Service concerts. “WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH,” he wrote.
Earlier this month, People reported that West, Kardashian West, and their four kids were spending some time in the Dominican Republic. They recently returned to the U.S., with Kardashian West and her kids heading to their home base in Los Angeles and West opting to stay at his ranch in Wyoming. A source told People that they “both seem much happier” after their trip, where they were able to focus on their marriage. It’s unclear when this video was filmed, but West’s decision to share it now seems like an indication that his relationship is still going strong, even if they’re states apart for the time being.
West and Kardashian West have been the subject of a lot of discussion this summer. In July, shortly after announcing his presidential run, West shared a series of since-deleted tweets about Kardashian West and her family, including one in which he asserted that he wanted a divorce. In response, Kardashian West called for “compassion and empathy” on Instagram.
“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote. She added that she typically does not speak publicly about West’s mental health out of concerns for his and their family’s privacy, but that she hoped to tackle “the stigma and misconceptions” around mental illness head-on. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times (sic) do not align with his intentions.”
A few days later, West offered Kardashian West a public apology. “I did not cover her like she has covered me,” he tweeted. “To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”