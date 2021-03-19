Kris Jenner Reveals How Much Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Divorce We’ll See On The Show

After 14 years and 20 seasons, the final chapter of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is officially underway, and it should surprise no one that the family is leaving a lot of drama in their wake. This season will cover Kim’s journey to becoming a lawyer, Scott Disick’s attempts at reuniting with Kourtney, and Khloé’s decision to have another baby with Tristan Thompson, but there’s one thing fans are really curious about: will we watch Kim’s divorce from Kanye West play out on-screen? Matriarch Kris Jenner has some answers.
In a Thursday interview on KIIS1065’s Kyle & Jackie O Show, Jenner revealed that the split was “hard” for Kim, namely because of the children. When asked whether we’d get to see Kim’s feelings about the divorce on KUWTK, she said, “You might,” before adding, “I don’t know what they have decided on in the finale, because we haven’t even seen the first show yet. I'm sure they're putting some final touches, but I think it's just a private time for them.”
This is the first time Jenner has addressed the breakup since Kim filed for divorce last month. The whole family has stayed unusually quiet as Kim has worked through her feelings. “Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time,” Jenner added. “When she feels like it, I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say.”
Last week, Kim opened up about leaning on her family while going through a “challenging” year. “I think it’s been a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family. And just this time I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless,” Kim told Good Morning Vogue. Kim and Kanye share four kids together: daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. “I think this year has been so challenging, but I also think it was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity to really be grateful for the simple things.” (As many people have mentioned, however, “cleanse” is an, um, interesting word choice. Not all of us had pandemic birthday parties on private islands, Kim!)
Both Page Six and Entertainment Tonight previously reported that the show’s final few episodes, set to air later this year, would cover Kim’s marital problems. In a clip from this season’s super-tease, a crying Kim says, “I can’t do this anymore. I feel like a fucking loser.”
But the teaser also indicates that the emotional last season will show the family supporting each other unconditionally through a pregnancy, several romantic reunions, and — yes — maybe even a highly-publicized divorce. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much — so all I want is for those two kids to be happy,” Jenner told the Kyle & Jackie Show. “And I want the kids to be happy. That's the goal.”