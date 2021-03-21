Kris Jenner Reveals How Much Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Divorce We’ll See On The Show

But the teaser also indicates that the emotional last season will show the family supporting each other unconditionally through a pregnancy, several romantic reunions, and — yes — maybe even a highly-publicised divorce. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much — so all I want is for those two kids to be happy,” Jenner told the Kyle & Jackie Show. “And I want the kids to be happy. That's the goal.”