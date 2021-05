Kim Kardashian “Feels Like A Loser” In New KUWTK Teaser

The show has so far kept details about the events leading up to Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's inevitable split pretty vague , but it seems we'll soon see Kim grapple with the dissolution of her marriage (she officially filed for divorce in February 2021). In the clip, Kim breaks down into tears as she says, "I feel like a loser, you know?" and in the next, her mother Kris and she decide that Kim is ready to put the tumult of the past few years behind her, be "happy," and move forward.