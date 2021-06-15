After All The Scott Disick Drama, Kourtney Kardashian Refused To Talk About Her Love Life On KUWTK

Even though Keeping Up With the Kardashians is done, the teasers for the upcoming June 17 reunion episode prove that there was some drama that didn't make it into the 20 seasons.
In a new clip, host Andy Cohen focuses on a particular topic of interest: The increasingly apparent animosity between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters. Granted, he doesn't ask it flat out, and instead prompts Khloé to talk sharing more details about her private life with the world than nearly anyone else in her family during the last few seasons of the show.
"Do you feel like you carried the show for the past few seasons?" Cohen asks.
"I mean there's been times that I think maybe [it was] what I was going through, because you could also say Kourtney and Scott at the beginning, so much was about them," Khloé replies. "But maybe there wasn't as much going on in other people's lives."
However, the conversation gets a bit more pointed. "I will say that sometimes Kim and I have had this conversation really openly — we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren't holding up their end of the deal too," she continues. "If other people are going through things and they're choosing not to share that's when it's unfair, but if there's really nothing else going on in someone's life what are they supposed to share?"
When Cohen prompts her to give an example specifically of someone who she feels hasn't shouldered their end of the bargain, she doesn't hesitate. "Well like Kourt, I think Kourt learned from how much the public was in her relationship with Scott [Disick], it made her not want to share future dating relationships," she says. "We weren't even allowed to talk about it — I'm not saying put him on, but Kourtney wouldn't even let us mention it, even though there's paparazzi photos. So we were frustrated that we couldn't even talk about what Kourtney was doing."
Throughout Kourtney and Disick's on-and-off relationship, which lasted from about 2005 to 2015, their issues were pretty closely documented on the show. But after they split and began to coparent their three children together, the focus turned more on her sisters' relationships. Kourtney and Scott's relationship kept coming up once in a while, especially in the final season when they teased the possibility of getting back together, but the show never followed her love life after Scott. Those curious were left to read tabloids, and put together Instagram clues to learn about her beaus outside of KUWTK). Kourtney dated model Younes Bendjima for over a year until 2018 (and was rumored to have briefly gotten back together in 2019) and, in December 2019, she began dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
While their older sister was dating these men in (relative) peace, Khloé went through a cheating scandal (or two) with Tristan Thompson and Kim went through the beginning stages of divorce with Kanye West. And now that Khloé has finally gotten her frustration off her chest, we'll have to wait and see how Kourtney responds — if she responds at all.