Kourtney Kardashian Bashes The Toxic World Of KUWTK

View this post on Instagram

It is an honor @voguearabia to be on your July/August cover! This issue is dedicated to the power of following your instincts and what makes you happy, which is why I wrote the cover lines myself, the power of reclaiming yourself. Editor-in-Chief: @mrarnaut Photography: @arvedphoto Style: @grahamcruz.studio Makeup: @miyakemakeup Hair: @andrewfitzsimons Digital Art: @suzanne_tak Words: @alexandravenison