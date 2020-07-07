Kourtney Kardashian Bashes The Toxic World Of KUWTK

After years of providing Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans with sarcasm and iconic catchphrases, Kourtney Kardashian is bowing out of the show that made her family famous. And though we may have enjoyed her time on the hit series, the reality star and entrepreneur is revealing that it wasn't all fun and games — being on KUWTK took a toll on her.
The oldest Kardashian is Vogue Arabia's July/August cover star, and she's sharing new details about her time on the reality series for the magazine now that she's officially stepped away from it. While she and her sisters have enjoyed a significant amount of success from KUTWK, the show also stopped Kardashian from living her life the way she wanted to.
"I have been filming the show non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons," she told Vogue Arabia. "I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was."
"Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard," Kardashian explained in the candid interview. "People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true.
The consequences of being on the show have been increasingly apparent in its recent season. Kardashian has been at odds with her sisters, mainly Kim and Khloé, because of their differing priorities where filming is concerned; she prefers to keep most of her personal matters private, leaving her sisters no option but to film more of their lives to make up the lack of content. The tension between the family boiled over into a jarring physical fight between Kourtney and Kim which was only resolved when the POOSH founder decided that she wouldn't continue to work full-time on the E! production after its 18th season.
In the aftermath of one of KUTWK's most chaotic seasons yet, Kardashian is taking her freer schedule in stride, shifting her attention towards the things she cares about most: her family and her work. She's raising her three children alongside ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, sharing her favorite recipes on POOSH, and even starring on hit shows now that she doesn't have cameras following her every second of every day. The reality star is living the good life.
"I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy," she concluded cheerfully. Well, as probably cheerfully as she could manage — this is Kourtney we're talking about.