So This Is What Kourtney Kardashian’s Doing Now That She’s Left KUWTK

Following her shocking physical confrontation with Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian has officially decided to step away from her major role on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But even though the oldest Kardashian won’t be appearing on the reality show as often, Kourtney still going to be on our televisions — just in a different way.
She appeared on this week's episode of Dave on FX. The original series follows the daily adventures of rapper David "Lil Dicky" Burd, a hilarious look at the more mundane aspects of his life. Of course, most episodes of Kevin Hart and Scooter Braun-produced show are marked by celebrity appearances; stars like Justin Bieber and hip hop star YG have also made cameos on Dave.
Guess who’s on #DAVEFXX #tonight ? pic.twitter.com/BNqgI0EaMh— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 16, 2020
"Guess who's on #DAVEFXX #tonight ?" Kourtney teased on Twitter, sharing a still of herself on the FX series. Fans were thrilled to see that the reality star was working hard and collecting even more checks just for being herself.
"Okay business woman we see you!" one user commented in the Twitter thread. "Work hard play hard!"
The Dave cameo wasn't Kourtney's first acting gig; she tried her hand at acting back in 2011 with a guest spot on the popular soap opera One Life to Live. On the daily soap, Kourtney played Kassandra Kavanaugh ("with two Ks"), a hotshot personal injury attorney who finds herself in handcuffs after getting mixed up with the show's resident bad boy.
Acting might not be her forte — her talents really shine when it comes to entrepreneurship, like with her lifestyle website Poosh — but Kourtney's cameo is a necessary reminder that she's booked and busy even without KUWTK.
