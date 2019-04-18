How Kourtney Kardashian Became Known For Kooky Health Advice

When Kourtney Kardashian first announced she was launching a new lifestyle and wellness platform, called Poosh, a lot of people were quick to compare it to Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous wellness website. While they both have vowel-heavy names and disseminate questionable health advice, Kourtney has been interested in health for arguably just as long as GP. In fact, some could say she was the original wellness influencer?
The 40-year-old Kardashian sister is known for living a strictly organic, gluten-free, non- GMO, vegan, dairy-free, ketognic, existence. While there are some funny vintage Keeping Up With The Kardashians clips of Kourtney working out casually or shaking a giant plastic salad container, her full-on wellness obsession began around the time that she had Mason. "I feel like once I had Mason, I just became more aware," she told Refinery29 in 2016. "And then once you learn information, you can’t really make it go away."
Wellness seems to permeate Kourtney's whole life, from her diet to her parenting styles, and her overall attitude. Over the years, she's certainly doled out her fair share of problematic health wisdom (such as her thoughts on detoxes, eek), and doesn't always have the credentials to back her expertise up, but Kourtney has undeniably been ahead of many health trends.
So, in honor of the eldest Kardashian sister's 40th birthday, here's a look back at some of the kookiest Kardashian wellness advice.