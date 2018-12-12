Certain people should not go on the ketogenic diet, because it can lead to further health issues. For example, if you're prone to gout, it's not a good idea to go on a keto diet, because ketones are acidic, Matteo says. Additionally, if you've had any type of cardiac issues or kidney disease, then rapid weight loss could spark complications. "Sometimes people don't even know that unless they were evaluated by a doctor," she says. For these reasons, those who heard about keto through celebrities or word of mouth need to be extra careful, she says.