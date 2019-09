To be fair, some people, like those with epilepsy, do really benefit from a ketogenic diet. There's evidence that the keto diet can improve blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. And some studies suggest that the keto diet could be helpful for managing polycystic ovarian syndrome, certain neurological diseases, and even acne. On the other hand, some athletes like Lebron claim that the keto diet helps them perform , yet recent studies have shown that the diet actually inhibits athletic performance. So, there's still a lot about the effects of keto diet that we don't quite know yet. And unless you have a doctor and a registered dietitian to guide you safely through the eating plan, it might not be worth it.