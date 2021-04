When we first met the Kardashian-Jenners in 2007, Scott was already a beloved member of the family as Kourtney's boyfriend. As the show unfolded, we watched him and Kourtney face their highs and lows; the births of their three children as well as their various breakups all played out on camera. That "will they, won't they" has been one of the key storylines of the popular reality series, leading fans to hold on to a (pipe)dream of Kourtney and Scott getting back together at the end of the day.